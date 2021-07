KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — South Kihei Road is closed from Kaiau Place to Iliili Road due to a motor vehicle accident on Maui.

Maui police say Northbound on South Kihei Road is directed to go on to Kaiau and Southbound directed to go onto Iliili Road.

The road closure was announced just after 8 p.m. Monday, July 19.