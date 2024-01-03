HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews continue to make repairs to a massive water main break that flooded streets and businesses in Haleiwa.

The water main broke on Tuesday, Dec. 2 and shop owners affected said it was the worst one they’ve ever experienced.

Since then, crews have been out on Kamehameha Highway between Lokoea Place and Haleiwa Beach Park to make repairs.

As of Wednesday morning, Dec. 3, the Haleiwa bound lane on the highway was reopened but motorists have been asked to drive through the area with caution.