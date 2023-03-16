HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said that a critical motor vehicle collision involving a skateboarder occurred on Thursday, March 16, at around 1:55 p.m.

According to HPD’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section, a 67-year-old male motorist was driving on Kapiʻolani Boulevard westbound.

When he reached the intersection at Kona Iki Street, the motorist hit a 35-year-old male who was riding a skateboard and attempting to cross Kapiʻolani Boulevard.

Police said that the skateboarder was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. He has been taken to a local area hospital in critical condition.

HPD said that the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the incident, and he remained at the scene.