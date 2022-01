HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) are replacing utility poles on Old Fort Weaver Road in the Honouliuli area Monday, Jan. 31.

HECO crews will be working from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Motorists can expect a single-lane closure during the repairs and are advised to use alternate routes.