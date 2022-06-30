HONOLULU ( KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation scheduled a single-lane closure on Farrington Highway near Kea’au Beach Park at Makau Street in Makaha.

The lane closure will begin on Tuesday, July 5, for the installation of speed humps.

The project will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is estimated to be completed on Friday, July 8.

According to HDOT, “the purpose of this project is to reduce driving speeds and increase safety for pedestrians at the park, residential area and Makaha Beach.”

HDOT said “in addition to the asphalt speed humps, the project scope will include painting advance warning pavement markings, installing new street signage and relocating existing signs.”

Motorists can expect delays and flaggers to assist with traffic flow.