HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating a single-car accident on Kamehameha Highway near Gunstock Ranch in Laie.

According to HPD, the vehicle slammed into a utility pole just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The Emergency Medical Services has been called.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and use alternate routes.