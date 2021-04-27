Shoulder widening work begins on Kuhio Highway to ease traffic buildup

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews began shoulder widening work on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) on Kauai’s north shore on Tuesday, April 27.

The work is being done between Ka Haku Road and Kapaka Street. It will not require any lane closures, but a lane shift will be in place.

A second northbound lane will be added into the Princeville area to ease some of the traffic buildup on Kuhio Highway, allowing drivers only going as far as Princeville an alternative pathway.

The contractor will suspend operations and be off the roadway during the midday convoy at Hanalei Hill in order to accommodate the traffic in the area.

Work hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, April 29, weather permitting.