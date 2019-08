Sewer work around Oahu for the week of Aug. 19 – 23

HILO (KHON2) -- The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is sharing additional data on the Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) contraflow to add a northbound lane during the morning rush between Shower Drive and Kaloli Drive.

The Highway 130 AM Contraflow is scheduled to begin operations at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, August 26. The contraflow will be open between 5:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.