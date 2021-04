HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple lanes were closed along H1 westbound Tuesday morning due to a collision.

It happened at around 10 a.m. near the Kaahumanu Overpass.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation took to twitter to share that multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Oahu #hitraffic multi-vehicle crash H-1 westbound prior to Kaahumanu Overpass. Zipperlane will be fully closed after the crash is clear. — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) April 21, 2021

The shoulder lane was left open to allow a flow of traffic.

All lanes were reopened just before 11 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.