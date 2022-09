HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported that a patient was found dead at the scene of a vehicle accident on Kunia Road Thursday morning.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, that accident involved two vehicles and prompted a road closure from the Kunia Post Office to Kunia Camp.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The deceased patient was a 57-year-old man.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Drivers are to expect delays as police investigate.