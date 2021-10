FILE – Police respond to the scene of a felled signal pole on Kamehameha Highway at the Likelike intersection, Kaneohe, Hawaii, Oct. 16, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said a four-door sedan crashed into a signal poll on Kamehameha Highway and caused it to fall into the roadway on Saturday, Oct. 16.

Police said all southbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway at the Likelike intersection were closed as of 9:10 p.m. as a result of the incident.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The investigation is ongoing.