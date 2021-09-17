Section of H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound to close Sept. 17 to Sept. 20

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction will be fully closed between the Halawa and Halekou Interchanges from Friday, Sept. 17, to Monday, Sept. 20.

HDOT reported the closure will begin Friday night at 8 p.m. and continue throughout the weekend until 4 a.m. Monday morning. The road will be closed due to expansion joint work.

Motorists traveling Kaneohe-bound during roadwork hours should use the Likelike Highway or Pali highway instead.

Onramps leading into the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed during this time, HDOT said.