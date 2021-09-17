Section of H-3 Freeway Kaneohe-bound to close Sept. 17 to Sept. 20

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) announced the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction will be fully closed between the Halawa and Halekou Interchanges from Friday, Sept. 17, to Monday, Sept. 20.

HDOT reported the closure will begin Friday night at 8 p.m. and continue throughout the weekend until 4 a.m. Monday morning. The road will be closed due to expansion joint work.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Motorists traveling Kaneohe-bound during roadwork hours should use the Likelike Highway or Pali highway instead.

Onramps leading into the H-3 Freeway from Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway will also be closed during this time, HDOT said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories