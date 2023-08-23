File — Honolulu Police Department vehicle police lights go off in the night.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation announced a lane closure impacting Honolulu drivers on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The motor vehicle collision involves a school bus and a semi-truck.

According to HDOT, Nimitz Highway Eastbound before the Sand Island Access Road is experiencing lane closures to accommodate emergency responders to the collision.

The right and second from the right turn lanes onto Sand Island Access Road are closed.

HDOT is asking motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

More on this situation as information is released.