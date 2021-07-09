Scheduled road closures in place as construction continues in Kalaeloa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Infrastructure construction and road improvements are continuing in Kalaeloa, with more closures planned in the area.

On Monday, July 12, new construction will prompt two more road closures, which are part of a long-term project for the new Veterans Affairs (ALOHA) Clinic and nearly 400 homes being built by Gentry Homes.

Hunt Development Group will provide regular updates on planned closures and construction here.

UPCOMING CLOSURES

Copahee Ave. (closed) — Drivers should use alternate routes (see below).

— Drivers should use alternate routes (see below). Tulagi Ave. (limited access) — This road will be used for student drop-off/pick-up at Barbers Point Elementary School. All other traffic should use alternate routes below.

CURRENT CLOSURES