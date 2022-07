WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works said a portion of Lanikai Street in Wailua will be closed from July 7 to July 15, on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The department said the lane closure is necessary for waterline installation work.

The makai-bound traffic will be closed while mauka-bound traffic will remain open on Lanikai Street, according to the Department of Public Works.

Motorists are advised to expect brief and occasional days.