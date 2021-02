Saddle Road is closed in both directions near the 43 mile marker on the Big Island, according to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency.

The agency suggests using Hawaii Belt Road instead.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The closure was announced just before 1:30 p.m.

Daniel K. Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road will be closed for several hours.