HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure for Friday, July 7.

The closure is impacting South Beretania Street past Punahou Street.

According to officials, the closure was prompted by a motor vehicle accident.

In the collision, there were downed poles and lines that are obstructing normal traffic flow in the area.

According Hawaiʻi Electric Company, there are approximately 720 residents who are without power in the Makiki area due to this situation.

They said HECO has sent out a crew to deal with the downed lines and to restore power.

Officials also said that Kaiulani Avenue is experiencing a road closure.

The closure is southbound at Kuhio Avenue and is due to a motor vehicle collision in the area.

For both road closures, Officials are asking that drivers seek alternate routes and to avoid the area when possible.