Rock slide closes Highway 19 in Hamakua near Honomu on the Big Island

HAMAKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Highway 19 in Hamakua near Honomu has one lane closed between miles 12 and 13 due to a rock slide on the Big Island.
Hawaii County Civil Defense notified the community about the closure at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Since one lane is open, expect delays.
Police advise to use caution while driving due to wet conditions.
