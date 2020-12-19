Rock slide closes Highway 19 in Hamakua near Honomu on the Big Island

Traffic

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMAKUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Highway 19 in Hamakua near Honomu has one lane closed between miles 12 and 13 due to a rock slide on the Big Island.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Hawaii County Civil Defense notified the community about the closure at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

Since one lane is open, expect delays.

Police advise to use caution while driving due to wet conditions.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories