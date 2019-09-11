Roadwork in Waimea expected to impact traffic through mid-December

As part of the ongoing Māmalahoa Highway (Route 19) Widening Project in Waimea, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division announces that lane closures are scheduled for Monday, September 16,2019, thru Friday, December 13, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

All motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians using Māmalahoa Highway from the intersections of Mana Road to White Road should expect delays during stated working hours and plan commutes accordingly.

Contract provisions do not permit night work during the stated period due to fledgling season of Hawaiian Petrels and Newell’s Shearwaters.

While roadwork is conducted, traffic will be contra-flowed through the work area and personnel will be on scene for traffic control. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone.

The Māmalahoa Highway Widening Project, which began in May 2018, includes road widening and roadway reconstruction between Mud Lane and Mana Road. Widening will allow turning lanes to be installed. Goodfellow Bros. Inc. is the contractor conducting the work. The project is estimated to be completed in April 2020.

The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding.

For more information, questions or concerns, please call Brandon Adams of Goodfellow Brothers Inc. at (808) 808-887-6511.