HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hunt Development Group will close certain roads in Kapolei during the week of May 23 for road improvements and construction in the Kalaeloa area.

According to the construction company, access to and from Kapolei Costco and Kapolei Judiciary Complex will be affected from Franklin D Roosevelt Avenue to Kamokila Boulevard.

On Franklin D Roosevelt Avenue, from Kamokila Boulevard to Copahee Avenue, construction traffic delays can be expected between Copahee and Tulagi avenues.

On Tulagi Avenue, parents will have access to Barbers Point Elementary school. The construction group said these roadway segments will be closed 24/7 to ensure the safety of the community and contractors.

This project is expected to be completed prior to the start of the new school year as crews will work overtime for seven days a week through late July. Motorists should expect delays.

