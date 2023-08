A road is flooded following a water main break in Kaka’ako, Hawaii on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some roads were flooded in Kaka’ako following a water main break Tuesday night.

A road is flooded following a water main break in Kaka’ako, Hawaii on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023. A road is flooded following a water main break in Kaka’ako, Hawaii on Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, 2023.

At 6:47 p.m. police reported they have closed off the intersection of Pohukaina and Cooke streets as the Board of Water Supply responds to the incident.