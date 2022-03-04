HONOLULU KHON2) — Roads will be closed in Honolulu on Sunday, March 6 for the King’s Runner 10K race.



The closures are in downtown Honolulu, Kakaako and the Ala Moana area from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m.

The race starts at 6:45 a.m. at Thomas Square Park.

The route goes to Ala Moana Beach Park for a turnaround to the starting mark for the finish line.

About 3,000 people registered for the 10K.

The race is organized by the staff of the Honolulu Marathon.