HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews received a report of an 8-inch water main break in Kakaako on Wednesday, around 2 a.m.

BWS crews showed up at 5:30 a.m., repairing the main break and plowing coral off roads near Kamani Street, along Auahi Street and Pohukaina Street. The roads are closed until further notice.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.