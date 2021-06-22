Road work to cause lane closures on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Portions of roads in Waimea will close on Wednesday, June 23, while road resurfacing work is underway, the Kauai Department of Public Works (DPW) announced.

Maui Kupono Builders will conduct the road work from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. if weather permits, according to DPW officials.

The road work is scheduled along a portion of Oioi and Maule roads in Waimea. Officials say alternating traffic will be maintained in one lane and flaggers will assist motorists during closures.

The DPW is advising motorists to use alternate routes and allow extra time to get to destinations.

Call Maui Kupuno Builders at (808)-369-1800 or Kauai County Roads Division at (808)-241-4847 with questions.