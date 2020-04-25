Road repairs to be made on section of Paki Avenue, bus to be detoured

HONOLUU (KHON2) — Temporary road repairs will be made on Paki Avenue between Kapahulu Avenue and Monsarrat Avenue.

This will begin on Monday, April 27.

This section of Paki Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Be advised that bus routes will be detoured to Leahi Avenue. The multi-use path adjacent to the Honolulu Zoo on the makai side of Paki Avenue will remain open.

Weather and conditions permitting, the work is anticipated to be completed by May 8.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes while crews are working. Please allow for extra travel time and abide by posted traffic signs. Special duty Honolulu Police Department officers will be posted at the work site to assist with traffic control.

The Department of Facility Maintenance may be contacted at 768-3632 for any questions.