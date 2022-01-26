Road repairs scheduled for Kona Street, between Pensacola and Pi‘ikoi Streets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu Department of Facility Maintenance (DFM) has scheduled repairs for Kona Street, between Pensacola and Pi’ikoi Streets.

The repairs will begin on Jan. 31 and will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The repairs are expected to be completed by Feb. 11.

According to DFM, Special Duty Honolulu Police Department Officers will be posted at the worksite to assist with traffic control.

As police officers direct traffic, motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternate routes or “abide by posted traffic signs,” DFM said.