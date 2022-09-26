HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents and business owners in and around Kakaako are being notified about rehabilitation work scheduled in the area.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction said the road rehabilitation work includes cold-planing, the resurfacing of asphalt concrete pavements and the reconstruction of failed asphalt concrete pavement areas.

In addition, crews will be tree pruning, adjusting utility manhole frames and covers, reconstructing damaged concrete curbs and gutters and sidewalks and other work meant to for a better Kakaako.

The scheduled project site during the road rehabilitation in Kakaako to begin on Oct. 3.

As of right now, work should begin on Oct. 3 and is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023. Work is scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., throughout weekdays, excluding holidays.

During work hours, on-street parking will be prohibited so people are asked to observe the dates and times posted on roadways signs. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.