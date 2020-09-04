Road paving will prompt lane closures on Maluhia Road

KOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Road paving work is scheduled for Maluhia Road on Friday, Sept. 4, which will prompt lane closures.
Work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 a.m.
The next planned closure is scheduled from Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 6 a.m.to Friday, Sept. 11.
The dates may change depending on the weather and other factors.
One lane of Maluhia Road will be closed for paving work located about a mile south of Kaumualii Highway.
