Road, lane closures scheduled for Kauai in March

KŌLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Goodfellow Bros. LLC. announced multiple sections of Kōloa and Maluhia roads will undergo lane closures from Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5.

Dates and times and may change due to weather and other factors, according to DPW officials.

Several sections of Kōloa Road will undergo a single-lane closure from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow crews to conduct shoulder construction and pavement work.

Eastbound motorists from the west side, Kalāheo and Lāwa‘i are advised to take Kaumuali‘i Highway to Maluhia Road to gain access to Kōloa and Po‘ipū.

Maluhia Road will undergo a single-lane closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. so crews can conduct striping work. Flaggers will be at the scene to guide drivers while motorists are advised to follow traffic control signs and directions from personnel.

A portion of Ōma‘o Road near Kōloa Road will be closed to traffic on Wednesday, March 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for intersection paving. Traffic on Ōma‘o Road must enter and exit the area through Kaumali’i Highway.

The DPW is reminding the public that Ōma‘o Road is not designed for high volumes of traffic and the speed limit is 25 mph for the entire length of the roadway. Trucks will be prohibited for the duration of the project on Ōma‘o Road.

Contact Tristan Gonzales at (808)-462-8057 or Ryan Moura at (808)-298-2431 for any questions or concerns.