KIHEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced on Friday, May 13, that there will be upcoming road closures and new speed limit reductions along Pi’ilani Highway in Kihei on Maui.

The full road closure of Pi’ilani Highway, between Kaonoulu Street and Pi’ikea Avenue, will happen from 9:30 p.m. on Monday, May 16, to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, to reset the traffic control

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The full road closure is due to the Kihei Roundabout construction.

Additional changes to Pi’ilani Highway:

Piʻilani Highway, between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue, will be temporarily reduced to one lane 24/7 in each direction throughout Phase 1 construction of the Kihei Roundabout, effective following the nighttime full closure. Phase 1 is anticipated to run through August 2022, weather permitting.

The posted speed limit on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31), between East Lipoa Street/Lipoa Parkway and Okolani Drive/Mikioi Place, will be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph in both directions. This will be effective on or before Wednesday, May 18, 2022.

HDOT said the purpose of these changes is to improve safety for all roadway users, and the reduced speed limit will be effective as soon as the speed limit signs are posted.

According to HDOT, the new speed limit of 35 mph will align with the speed limit for Pi’ilani Highway between Uwapo Road/Kaiwaihine Street and Lipoa Street/East Lipoa Parkway.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.