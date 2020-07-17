Road closures prompted on Beretania and Bishop

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A road closure was prompted in the downtown area on July 16, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division.

Three lanes on Beretania Street are closed by Bishop Street. The fourth and fifth lanes are open for traffic.

