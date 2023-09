WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Officials from the County of Kauaʻi have issued a road closure notification.

Until further notice, Ma‘alo Road by Wailua Falls and Kuamo‘o Road by the Wailua Reservoir.

This is due to a police operation in the area.

Officials said that police are urging drivers to avoid the areas.