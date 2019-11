HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s two road closures for the Big Island.

Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reports Highway 11 in Kau at the 58 MM is closed due to flooding.

Highway 190 in N. Kona at the 20 MM is closed until further notice due to traffic collision.

Police are rerouting traffic thru Waikoloa Road and Kaiminani Drive.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution, take alternate routes, and plan additional time for your travels.