HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials reported that Nohonani Street is closed from Kuhio Avenue to Ala Wai Boulevard due to a structure fire.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they are responding to a building fire on Nohonani Street.

Smoke fills the air as firefighters respond to a structure fire on Nohonani Street in Waikiki on April 22.

HNL Info Alert reported the road closure at around 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.