Road Closures: Hawaii Electric expects its utility work to impact traffic on Bougainville Drive and Salt Lake on Sept. 13 to 14

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric (HE) crews will be replacing electrical wiring equipment on overhead transmission lines in the Salt Lake and Foster Village neighborhoods on Monday, Sept. 13 to Tuesday, Sept. 14.

HE said its work will close one lane in both directions of Bougainville Drive and Salt Lake Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to HE, closures will occur at the same time and affect:

• The far-right northbound lane of Bougainville Drive approaching Salt Lake Boulevard by the Makalapa Substation, and the southbound left turn lane onto Salt Lake Boulevard.



• The far-right eastbound lane of Salt Lake Boulevard before Bougainville Drive to Lawehana Street and the far-right westbound lane near Lawehana Street to Bougainville Drive.