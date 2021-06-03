Road closures announced for Kauaʿi PRIDE Parade

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauaʿi County officials announced the Kauaʿi PRIDE Parade will prompt road closures along the parade route on Saturday, June 5.

The event — held by the Young Women’s Christian Association with support from the Rice Street Business Association — will take place Saturday at 9 a.m.

Closures will be in effect from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Rice Street at the Kapule Highway intersection, Rice Street from Hoʿolako Street to Haleko Street and ʿUmi Street will all be closed.

Officials say the westbound lane on Rice Street will be open but advise motorists to expect slow traffic in the area. Rice Street will also see a complete closure from 8 to 9 a.m. to set up floats and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. to allow floats to be broken down and spectators to leave.

Businesses along Rice Street can still be accessed during the event.

The Kauaʿi Bus will not service any stops on Rice Street between 7 and 11 a.m.