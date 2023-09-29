HONOLULU (KHON2) — A bridge replacement project will have Farrington Highway closed off in both directions near Makaha Beach Park over the weekend.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said they’ve been working to replace two aging wood bridges in Makaha and will have Farrington Highway closed off in the area beginning Friday night.

As crews work on Bridge No. 3A the road will be closed at Kili Drive and Makau Street from 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 through 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to the HDOT, the project will impact access to some parks in Makaha including Makaha Beach Park, Keaau Beach Park, Makua Beach Park and Keawa‘ula Beach — also known as Yokohama Bay.

While no traffic will be allowed throughout the time of the project, residents west of the bridge sites will be allowed through.

Pedestrians will be allowed to pass through most of the weekend but access will be halted from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, for crews to install the new bridge.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

TheBus service between Upena Street and Makau Street will not be available over the weekend.