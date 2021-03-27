Road closure scheduled for Kōloa Road on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Public Works (DPW) and Goodfellow Bros. LLC announced several sections of Kōloa Road on Kauai will undergo lane closures from Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1.

Lane closures will not be in effect on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday.

Multiple sections of Kōloa Road will experience a single-lane closure to allow crews to conduct shoulder construction, pavement work and striping operations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on work days.

DPW officials advise motorists traveling east from west Kauai, Kalāheo and Lāwa‘i to use Kaumuali‘i Highway to Maluhia Road to access Kōloa and Po‘ipū.

Crews are reminding the public that Ōma‘o Road is a narrow, residential roadway that is not intended for high volumes of traffic or to be used as a detour route. Through trucks are prohibited on Ōma‘o Road and the speed limit for other vehicles is 25 mph for the entire length of the roadway.

DPW officials said, dates and times of work are dependent on weather and other factors. Contact Tristan Gonzales at (808)-462-8057 or Ryan Moura at (808)-298-2431 for questions or concerns.