HANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Maui has announced a few road closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Maui Officials said that due to heavy flooding Hana at Hanakai will be closed.

The second road closure is impacting Kihei.

According to Officials, South Kihei Road between Kaonoulu Road and Ohukai Street at South Kihei Road and Kulanihakoi Street westbound lanes are closed due to heavy flooding in the area.

The third road closure due to flooding that has been reported is South Kihei Road area at Uwapo Street.