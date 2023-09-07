NAPILI-HONOKOWAI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials have announced a road closure.

The closure is impacting Lower Honoapiʻilani Road.

According to Officials, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road between Napilihau and 5170 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road is closed.

The closure has been prompted by a motor vehicle accident.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.