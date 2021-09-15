Road closure of Keeaumoku Street due to car collision with pedestrian

Traffic
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Keeaumoku Street was closed between Moku Place and Wilder Avenue due to a motor vehicle collision with pedestrian.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) administered a life saving treatment to a male in his 60’s on 1628 Keeaumoku Street around 10:22 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to emergency responders, the male was lying down on the street when a vehicle ran over him and continued to drag him on the road.

Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. Honolulu Police are investigating the scene.

