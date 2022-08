A water main break was reported on Friday, Aug. 5, in Pearl City. Courtesy of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply reported a water main break near the intersection of Komo Mai Drive and Ho’omoana Street in Pearl City on Friday, Aug. 5, at around 4:10 a.m.

BWS said Komo Mai Drive is closed between Ho’omoana and Ho’olehua Streets as crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break pipe.

Motorists are asked to use alternative routes.