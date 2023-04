Board of Water Supply and Honolulu Police Department are on the scene for a road closure on Saturday, April 8, 2023 in Kailua, Hawai’i.

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has said there is a road closure in Kailua.

The closure is impacting Wanaʻao Road and Keolu Drive. The right turn lane onto Keolu Drive is closed.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Officials said to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

The board of water supply is on the scene. They said it is a water main break.

KHON2 will have more information as the story unfolds.