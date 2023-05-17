HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has announced a road closure.

The closure is impacting Kamehameha Highway.

The highway is closed in both directions. According to officials the closure is impacting both directions between Papaʻiloa and Pohaku Loa.

The closure was instigated by a vehicle investigation.

Officials have asked that motorists seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.