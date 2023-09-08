HONOLULU (KHON2) — The City and County of Honolulu has issued a road closure.

The closure is impacting Kamehameha Highway in both directions at Dole due to a brush fire.

The Honolulu Fire Department is on the scene, and they reported that no buildings are involved at this time and that they have the fire under control.

Officials are asking that drivers seek alternate routes and to avoid the area.

Those in the area are said to be expecting delays.