HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said that Coconut Avenue has been closed due to a brush fire on Wednesday, April 27.
Shortly before 2:20 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said they were responding to a fire at 3505 Diamond Head Rd.
by: Elizabeth Ufi
Posted:
Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said that Coconut Avenue has been closed due to a brush fire on Wednesday, April 27.
Shortly before 2:20 p.m. the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said they were responding to a fire at 3505 Diamond Head Rd.