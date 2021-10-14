Road reopened at intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Ipuka Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police say the roads are now open at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Ipuka Street in Kaneohe. It was closed on Thursday morning, due to a vehicle flipping over.

The incident happened approximately at 5:52 a.m. on Thursday morning. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) confirmed one person was sent to a nearby hospital. EMS said there is no specific information on that person’s identity and currently there is no information on how many people were hurt at the scene.

No new information has been given at this time regarding the identity of those injured in this accident.