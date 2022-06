HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Maui, the road is shut down into Paia at Hana Highway and Haleakala Highway.

All traffic being directed mauka on Haleakala Highway or back onto Hana Highway going Kahului Bound.

The road closure was also fronting Paia Bay in both directions along Hana Highway to Baldwin Avenue in Paia.

Traffic being redirected mauka bound on Baldwin Avenue due to a motor vehicle accident.