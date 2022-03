HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are installing a new service line on Farrington Highway just after Hakimo Road on Wednesday, March 23.

Around 8:55 a.m., BWS announced the lane closure of the right Waianae-bound lane on Farrington Highway, which allows only one lane for traffic. Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to expect delays.

The estimated time for completion is just after 2 p.m.