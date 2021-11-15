Resurfacing project prompts nightly closures for Nimitz Highway, Ala Moana Boulevard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nightly closures for portions of Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard have begun and are scheduled to last through Thursday, Nov. 18.

The closures are part of a resurfacing project, which will prompt lane closures in one direction at a time. All work is weather permitting.

Below is the schedule for the the westbound and eastbound closures:

Westbound closure of Ala Moana Blvd. between Piikoi St. and Kamakee St.

All westbound lanes will close between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, and Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Contraflow will be set up in the eastbound lanes to maintain ability to go west.

Eastbound closure of Ala Moana Blvd. between Piikoi St. and Kamakee St.

All eastbound lanes will close between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18.

Contraflow will be set up in the westbound lanes to maintain ability to go east.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Click here for updates.